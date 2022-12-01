Police officers were unceremoniously transferred after 2021 polls, PAC hears

GOVERNMENT has confirmed that there were transfers and movement of police officers from State House division immediately after the 2021 election to various parts of the country that resulted in the delay in confirming the actual officers who had drawn allowances for manning the elections.

The revelations were made during the PAC hearing to which Home Affairs and Internal Security Permanent Secretary Joseph Akafumba and Inspector General General of Police Lemmy Kajoba were jointly put to task over queries raised in the Auditor General’s (AG) report.

The PAC wanted answers to the question that was raised by the AG on the K431, 825 that was paid to officers on whose acquittals had different signatures.

Mr Akafumba submitted before the committee that acquittals for the 417 officers had different signatures despite having the correct names and National Registration Card numbers which was questionable as the implication was that someone else could have signed for the affected officers.

Mr Akafumba told the committee that due to the urgency of the elections, some officers were deployed in various places before they could be paid their allowances while some officers were assigned to sign and collect the allowances on behalf of their colleagues because they could not leave their operational areas.

And Inspector General of police Lemmy Kajoba submitted that indeed the delay was as a result of the transfers that were made immediately after the elections.- Daily Nation