POLICE OPEN INQUIRY INTO COMPLAINT AGAINST IRIS KAINGU

Police in Lusaka have opened an inquiry into a complaint against 2021 PF Mwandi Parliamentary Candidate Iris KAINGU.

This is after a Lusaka resident complained to Police against the picture of Ms KAINGU’s dressing which went viral on social media.

Police Deputy Spokesperson DANNY MWALE has confirmed to ZNBC news in a telephone interview.

Mr MWALE said the complainant, who is a resident of Kabwata, alleged that Miss KAINGU posted a picture of herself on her Facebook page dressed in a body revealing dress.

The complainant said the picture was indescent and has potential to corrupt morals.

Credit: ZNBC