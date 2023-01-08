Police pick up 35 Garden compound ‘junkies’

January 8, 2023 – Police in Lusaka’s Garden Compound rounded-up 35 people believed to be behind the spate of attacks on members of the public in that community.

This follows several reports of attacks by organised groups commonly known as ‘junkies’.

The operation which targeted the ‘junkies’ was conducted on January 7, 2023 between 10:00 hours and 15:00 hours in Garden Compound and 35 suspects aged between 15 and 25 were arrested for the offence of Idle and disorderly.

Four were found with cannabis on them and the Drug Enforcement Commission has since been engaged.

All the 35 suspects are detained in Police custody awaiting court appearance

And Police recorded fatal road traffic accident in which unidentified male aged between 30 and 35 was hit by vehicle while crossing the road near Natural Resources Development College (NRDC) in Lusaka.

The incident happened on January the 7, 2023 at about 19:00 hours along the Great East road near NRDC.

The victim sustained fatal injuries and died was pronounced dead upon arrival at Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital.

He was hit by a Mercedes Benz registration number ACR 500 which was driven by Steve Mweemba aged 28 of Meanwood Vanna Valley area in Lusaka.

The accident occurred when the pedestrian was crossing the road going towards NRDC and in the process was hit by an on coming vehicle which was approaching from Avondale area driving towards Hybrid round-about.

The Body of the deceased is in Levy Mwanawasa Hospital mortuary awaiting identification and postmortem. Investigations have been instituted into the matter.

The motor vehicle had its grill bonnet damaged.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer