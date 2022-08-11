POLICE PLEADS WITH DECEASED FAMILY TO ACCEPT BURYING RELATIVE

By Evans Liyali

Police have pleaded with the family of deceased 35 year old Makelele Muchisali of Chikankata district, to claim her remains from Mzabuka General Hospital.

Southern Province Deputy Commanding Police Officer, Moono Namalongo, tells Byta News that they are engaging the family of the deceased woman for them to get her remains as soon as possible.

Namalongo says that Police will offer transport to the family to take her coffin to Kasengo for burial if the family members come on board.

He adds that it is the desire of Police to have her remains buried as soon as possible.

Earlier this week, the family of Muchisali refused to claim the remains of their loved one from Mazabuka General Hospital mortuary.

Family representative, Bluno Lutaka demanded that Police take the coffin back to Kasengo.

The relatives had stationed the coffin of their loved one at the residence of Large Mutelo whom they accused of being behind her death before Police moved in to remove it.