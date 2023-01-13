POLICE POUNCE ON CHIBOLYA GANG SUSPECT POPULARLY KNOWN AS ‘KONKILI’

Police in Lusaka’s Chibolya Compound have arrested one suspect identified as John Mwanza for the offence of Assault and Aggravated Robbery.

On January 2, 2023, Mwanza along with nine others attacked two males and took them to Chibolya compound, where they branded them with a hot wire and a knife.

After the arrest of the 31-year-old Mwanza commonly known as ‘Konkili’, some members of his gang rose against the Police and blocked the road.

He however says the suspects failed to rescue their colleague and calm has since been restored in the area.

Mwale says Police officers are currently patrolling the area to make sure that law and order is maintained.

Konkili is detained in Police custody awaiting to be formally charged.