Police prayers reveal naked wizard

TWO police officers at Longacres Community Police Post in Lusaka were on Thursday night left with a mystery on their hands when a naked man suspected to be a wizard suddenly appeared moments after they had had a hair-raising feeling, which forced them to pray.

Zambia Police Service deputy public relations officer Danny Mwale, who confirmed the incident in an interview yesterday, said an inquiry file has been opened in the matter to determine whether it was anything to do with witchcraft landing.

“That incident has got its own Act [witchcraft Act]. We cannot bring in spiritual issues. If the officer was praying, it’s up to him. But to us, we are interested in the incident that happened,” Mr Mwale said.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail