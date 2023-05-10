POLICE PRESENCE AT ECL’S HOUSE WASN’T EXCESSIVE – JUSTICE MINISTER HAIMBE

JUSTICE Minister Mulambo Haimbe says the heavy police presence witnessed at former president Edgar Lungu’s residence recently was necessary to ensure order because PF has been known to be a violent party.

Commenting on remarks by PF vice president Given Lubinda that the UPND government was trying to draw people’s attention from the high cost of living and other issues by targetting Lungu’s wife, Haimbe argued that one cannot hide under the guise of politics for activities that may be criminal in nature.

He questioned how former first lady Esther Lungu came to have the US$400,000. “The question that should be asked is [that, is] there a complainant that has raised an issue for the police to address?

(News Diggers)