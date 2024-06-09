POLICE PRESENCE AT HONOURABLE BINWELL MPUNDU’S RESIDENCE THIS MORNING

June 8, 2024-Today, police officers visited the residence of Nkana Member of Parliament, Honourable Binwell Mpundu. This action followed the issuance of a police call notice on June 6, 2024 requesting Honourable Mpundu to report to the police yesterday, Friday, June 7, 2024. Unfortunately, Honourable Mpundu chose to ignore this notice.

Given his non-compliance, the police had no option but to follow up at his residence this morning. Later in the day, at approximately 16:00 hours, Honourable Mpundu, accompanied by his counsel, Makebi Zulu, reported to the police station.

After a thorough interview with Honourable Mpundu, he was allowed to leave. The police appreciate his eventual cooperation and urge all individuals to adhere to official notices promptly to facilitate smooth legal and administrative processes.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER