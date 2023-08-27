Police Preventing The PF From Holding A Public Rally, An Act Of Desperation By UPND- Christopher kang’ombe

POLICE PREVENTING THE PF FROM HOLDING A PUBLIC RALLY, AN ACT OF DESPERATION BY UPND.

Press Statement for immediate release

In an attempt to suppress the voice of the opposition on matters affecting the nation, the UPND through the ZP is acting extremely desperate.

As the party in government which claims to have performed as the UPND is doing, they shouldnt have sent police officers to the venue of the PF rally to prevent the event from taking place.

In the letter preventing the PF from holding its rally today, the 26th of August 2023, in Lusaka, the police last week cited, among other concerns, security reasons .

It is therefore shocking that as early as 02.00 AM. this morning, Zambia Police managed to mobilize enough officers to prevent the rally from taking place at Zingalume Grounds.

Hundreds of Police officers have converged at the venue for the rally just to make sure the PF does not get the opportunity to speak to the masses.

One would actually think it is a pass out parade for Zambia Police taking place when, in actual fact, it is law enforcement officers preventing citizens from exercising their constitutional rights to assemble.

With this action , the UPND has managed to send the message to the world that ever since they formed government, they have made sure to shrink the democratic space in the nation.

It is clear that the UPND is worried about the public discussing and exposing their failures in the last two years of holding office in terms of high cost of living, among other challenges.

Christopher kang’ombe

PF National Youth Chairman

26.08.2023