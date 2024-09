POLICE PROBE CHITAMBO DC OVER DEATH OF 2 GIRLS

Police sources in Central Province have told Daily Revelation that they are investigating an incident where two girls died after allegedly being hit by the vehicle that was being driven by Chitambo district commissioner Topson Kunda.

But Kunda said it was it was the girls who bashed themselves into the Toyota Vitz car that he was driving, after efforts to swerve the vehicle from them failed.

Credit: Daily Revelation