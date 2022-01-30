Police probe Lusaka pastor accused of sexually abusing street kids

A LUSAKA pastor is at the centre of investigations by police over allegations of sexually abusing street kids he supports through a feeding programme spearheaded by his church.

Samuel Sonyi, a former police officer who now heads Favour Ministries at Heart in Chaisa Township, confirmed yesterday that he is being probed.

He said he was called by the police Victim Support Unit (VSU) at Lusaka Central Police following complaints from some street kids and concerned members of the public.

It is alleged that Sonyi, who claims to feed more than 50 children per day, has been picking both boys and girls from the streets at night around 20:00 hours using his bus.

A 14-year-old girl who was found at Cairo Road Post Office narrated that the man of God picks them in a big bus and takes them to his church, where he allegedly “sleeps” with them.

“Almost every day around 20:00 hours, a big bus comes to pick us and takes us to a church in Chaisa which also has rooms to worship from. One night, I went to one of the rooms and he undressed me and defiled me, but I could not do anything because I knew him and he gives us food,” the girl said.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail