POLICE QUESTION FORMER FIRST LADY ESTHER LUNGU

FORMER First Lady, Esther Lungu has been questioned by Police in relation to theft of a Motor Vehicle and certificate of title for a property in Lusaka’s Libala South.

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Danny Mwale, explains that Elizabeth Chanje Phiri and her daughter, Furhana Patel, complained to Police that the former First Lady grabbed their vehicles.

The Vehicles include a Mitsubishi Canter, a Toyota Allex and a Toyota Runx.

Mwale says the suspect is also alleged to have grabbed a Certificate of Title for a property located in Libala South water works area.

He notes that the incidents occurred between 8th and 9th August, 2022 in Lusaka.

Mwale adds that the victim, Elizabeth Chanje Phiri, is alleged to have been detained at a Police Station and later driven to Ibex Hills at the Former First Lady’s residence where she was together with her daughter, made to surrender the said properties.

He says Police instituted investigations into the matter and managed to locate the properties at Lungu’s residence in Ibex Hills where a Toyota Runx has been recovered.

Earlier, Police Officers surrounded the house of former President Edgar Lungu in Lusaka for about 7 hours, demanding access to search it.

This was in line with a complaint against the former First Lady, Esther Lungu, over her suspicious ownership of the three motor vehicles.