By Oliver Chisenga

POLICE in Lusaka yesterday quizzed KBN Television station manager Petty Chanda for over four hours.

Chanda who was in the company of her lawyers Miracle Chungu, Timothy Lumba and KBN chief executive officer Kennedy Mambwe was interrogated from 09:00 hours to about 13:45 hours in connection with a recording alleged to be of home affairs permanent secretary Josephs Akafumba and president Hakainde Hichilema’s political advisor Levy Ngoma in which the duo discussed the issues surrounding the Democratic Party wrangles.

After a four-hour interrogation, Chungu withheld details of the meeting stating that he would do it after receiving instructions from his clients.

“Our clients were requested to appear by the Zambia Police at Force Headquarters; they were here at 09:00 hours. We attended the meeting and we shall give further instructions once we sit with our client on how the deliberations went on and will give an update on that one,” said Chungu.

L-R Lawyers Timothy Lumba,Miracle Chungu,KBN Station manager Petty Chanda and CEO Kennedy Mambwe at Police Headquarters