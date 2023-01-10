POLICE RAID LODGE YAMU KOMBONI

Police in Lusaka have revealed conducting a raid at a named lodge along Bimbe Road off the Great North Road in Chaisa Compound.

Deputy Police Public Relations officer Danny Mwale tells Byta FM News that this was after a tip-off from concerned members of the public that they were some prohibited immigrants at the lodge.

Mwale notes that Police Officers who rushed to the lodge apprehended three suspects identified as Khadar Ahem Hasan aged 26, Mohamud Osaian Mohamed aged 28 and Ayub Oma aged 40, all believed to be Somalis.

He discloses that the suspects are in Police Custody awaiting further action by officers from the Department of Immigration.