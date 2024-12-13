Police ready for Lungu’s plan B – Hamoonga

By Esther Chisola

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says the police are ready for any breach of the law that will be caused by former president Edgar Lungu’s “plan B” statement.

On Tuesday, Lungu announced that he had what he termed “plan B” for his presidency following the Constitutional Court ruling that declared him ineligible to contest future elections after having been elected twice.

In an interview with Daily Revelation, Hamoonga warned against dragging the police into political matters but stressed that they were ready … https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/police-ready-for-lungus-plan-b-hamoonga/