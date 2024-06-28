POLICE READY TO POLICE ANY PUBLIC GATHERING OR PROCESSION

ZP READY TO POLICE ANY PUBLIC GATHERING OR PROCESSION

June 27, 2024 – The Socialist Party has willingly withdrawn their planned rally which was scheduled for June 29, 2024 at Chawama – Misisi ground in Lusaka.

The withdraw notification was received before Police in the area could conclude with the security assessment.

The notification is contained in a letter dated June 24, 2024 signed by the Party National Youth Spokesperson, Stanley Mubasa.

As Zambia Police Service, we are ready to police any public gathering or procession and we look forward to maximum cooperation from all citizens as we strive to nurture our young democracy.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer