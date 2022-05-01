POLICE RECORD INCREASE IN CRIME RATE

The Zambia Police service has recorded an increase in the number of arrests made in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to that of 2021 under the same period.

Zambia Police Service Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says the total value of property stolen under the same period is K278,167,165 as compared to K120, 063, 604 property stolen in the first quarter of the year 2021.

Mr. Hamoonga has emphasized the importance of the general citizenry’s collaboration with the police by providing information of criminal elements in their localities is crucial in getting rid of the criminal elements.