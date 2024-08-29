POLICE RECORD WARN AND CAUTION STATEMENT FROM HON. MILES SAMPA

Lusaka, August 29, 2024 –

The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public that today, August 29, 2024, a warn and caution statement has been recorded from Honourable Miles Sampa in connection with an alleged offence of Seditious Practice.

This is contrary to Section 57 (1) (b) as read with Section 60 (1) (b) of the Penal Code Act, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.



The allegation pertains to an incident that occurred on August 17, 2024, at approximately 17:07 hours in Lusaka District, Lusaka Province. It is alleged that Honourable Sampa did post and caused to be published a video on his Facebook page, “Miles Sampa,” containing words that may bring hatred or contempt or excite disaffection against the government as by law established.



The Honourable Member of Parliament has since been released after the recording of the warn and caution statement.

The Zambia Police Service remains committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their status, are held accountable for their actions in accordance with the law.



The public is urged to refrain from engaging in activities that may contravene the law and to continue cooperating with law enforcement authorities as we strive to maintain peace and order in our country.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER