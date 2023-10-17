POLICE RECORDED ALMOST TEN THOUSAND ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

….. during the third quarter of 2023 in which 581 people d!ed

Police recorded 9,888 road traffic accidents country-wide during the third quarter of 2023.

460 were recorded as fatal in which 581 people d!ed and 941 were recorded as serious injury accidents in which 1,719 people were seriously injured.

1,930 slight injury road traffic accidents were recorded in which 2,758 people survived with slight injuries while 6,557 accidents were recorded as damage only.

Lusaka Province recorded the highest number with 5,657 accidents followed by Copperbelt Province with 1,216 accidents while Central Province recorded 781.

Southern Province had 595, North-Western Province recorded 373, Luapula 314, Eastern 313 and Western 222. Northern and Muchinga Provinces recorded 209 and 208 respectively.

During the same period in 2022, Police recorded 8,919 road traffic accidents in which 502 were recorded as fatal and 597 people died.

Police recorded 5,854 as damage only road traffic accidents during the same period.

Further, 919 accidents were recorded as serious injury road traffic accident in which 1,583 persons were seriously injured during the period under review while 1,644 were recorded as slight injury road traffic accidents in which 2,447 persons were slightly injured.

Police investigations indicate that most of the road traffic accidents recorded were as a result of human error such as excessive speed, failing to keep to the near side, misjudging clearance distance, cutting-in and reversing negligently.

The figures show an increase in road traffic accidents in the third quarter of 2023 due to low compliance levels on the part of most road users.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer