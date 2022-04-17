POLICE RECOVER 81 BAGS OF FERTILIZER FROM A HOUSE OF A CHURCH LEADER IN CHASEFU DISTRICT WHICH WAS MEANT TO BENEFIT SMALL SCALE FARMERS UNDER FISP

By Ganizani Nkhowani (Chikaya Community Radio station)

Police in Chasefu district have recovered 81 bags of fertilizer meant to benefit small scale farmers under the farmer input support program (FISP).

The development has been confirmed to Chikaya news by Lundazi district officer Commanding Vincent Kasonde in an interview.

Mr.Kasonde says the incident happened on Wednesday night after a tip off from members of the public and the bags were discovered from one of the Church leader’s house at Langwani village in Chasefu district.

He has disclosed the name of the other suspect who is in connection of the said incident as Sylvester Mtonga of Kanyanga,saying the duo was later detained in police custody awaiting to appear in court.

And Chasefu district commissioner Lufeyo Ngoma has confirmed to Chikaya news saying his office working with others immediately notified the police about the matter.

Meanwhile,Chasefu member of Parliament Misheck Nyambose says he is shocked to learn that the suspects have been released even before tried by the courts of law on the matter.

Mr.Nyambose has told Chikaya news that if the information he is receiving is true that the suspects were released on Friday,then the fight against Corruption by government is being disadvantaged by some individuals.

