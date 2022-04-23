POLICE RECOVER PAMELA CHISUMPA’s PHONE

POLICE say they have recovered a mobile phone for PAMELA CHISUMPA, a mobile money agent who is alleged to have been abducted by unknown people.

The mobile phone was picked by a child at a Rubbish pit at undisclosed place.

Police Spokesperson REA HAMOONGA says after the child picked the Phone, it was given to the mother who later removed the Simcard and dumped it at the same place.

Mr HAMOONGA says Police retrieved the Phone from the woman as well as the Simcard which was dumped at the rubbish pit.

Speaking on ZNBC’s Kwacha Good morning Zambia Programme, Mr HAMOONGA said Police will NOT disclose the Place where the Phone was picked due to on-going investigations.

Mr HAMOONGA has assured the Public that the Police are working with ZICTA and mobile service providers to find PAMELA.

(SOURCE: ZNBC NEWS)