By Scoop Reporter

A POLICE recruit who recently completed his training from Sondela Paramilitary School has reportedly died barely 24 hours after his pass out after being assaulted by a taxi driver and then ran over by an oncoming vehicle.

Sources have named the victim as Benard Maguswi who went on a drinking spree in Kafue with his fellow recruit only identified as Paul Sunday Mbulo.

Both the taxi driver and the driver of the vehicle than ran him over have reportedly been apprehended although police are yet to issue a statement on the matter.

Credit:Scoop newspaper