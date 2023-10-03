POLICE REFUSE SOCIALIST PARTY FROM HOLDING A RALLY IN KITWE

Kitwe… Tuesday, October 3rd, 2023 ( Smart Eagles)

Police have denied the notice by the Socialist Party (SP) to hold a public Rally in Kitwe this Saturday citing security concerns and insufficient manpower.

It has become a trend by the Police to stop opposition political parties from exercising their rights and freedom of assembly despite being provided with a notice within the stipulated time frame.

Recently, Police blocked the opposition Patriotic Front party from holding a Rally in Lusaka’s Zingalume “due to lack of manpower”, but the venue was sealed off by Dozens of Officers in full riot gear to ensure that the rally did not take place.

The SP Copperbelt rally is supposed to take place at Kwacha’s Changanamai Grounds in Kitwe, from 10:00 hrs to 18:00 hrs, under the topic; ‘Cost of Living and Jobs.’

Socialist Party President Dr. Fred M’membe is expected to address the masses.

However, part of the Police response read, “I wish to inform you that your planned rally should not go ahead. This is because of some security concerns and insufficient manpower on the side of the police to adequately police your public meeting”.