POLICE REFUSE TO ACCEPT HATE SPEECH COMPLAINT AGAINST DOUGLAS SYAKALIMA

Woodlands Police Station has turned away a citizen, Patson Kasongo Chalwe, who went to submit a formal complaint against Education Minister Douglas SYAKALIMA for hate speech.

Kasongo, a member of the Citizens First Central Committee, said Police officers refused to admit his formal complaint saying they would lose their jobs.

In his letter of complaint, Kasongo said he was reporting SYAKALIMA, a member of the UPND Government for hate speech contrary to section 70 of the Penal Code of the laws of Zambia.

Kasongo reported that in the first count, the said SYAKALIMA uttered words that the people of Luapula were suffering from the poverty of the mind, while in count two, SYAKALIMA uttered words where he called members of a political grouping as Monkeys.

In a related development, Central Police in Lusaka also refused to accept a complaint in which another Citizens First Member of Central Committee, Genesis Tembo, wanted the Police to summon Political Advisor to the President, Levy Ngoma, to explain the source of money for the motor bikes he has been distributing in Petauke, Eastern Province.

However Tembo hit a snag with Central Police officers who referred him to Police Force Headquarters where the complaint was received after 1hr:30 minutes of waiting.