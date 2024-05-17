Police Refute Reports That They Raided Kabwe School Where Edgar Lungu Was Meeting Catholic Bishop Clement Mulenga

POLICE REFUTE REPORTS THAT THEY RAIDED KABWE SCHOOL

Police have refuted reports that they raided Stephen Luwisha Secondary School in Kabwe where former President EDGAR LUNGU was meeting with Kabwe Dioceses Catholic Bishop CLEMENT MULENGA.

Police Deputy Spokesperson DANNY MWALE says Police went to the School to verify information which they had that former President LUNGU and his entourage were scheduled to hold two public meetings in Kabwe.

Mr. MWALE says officers from Kasanda Police station, in whose jurisdiction the school is, went to verify what the meeting was all about.

He says the officers were informed that the former President was meeting with Bishop MULENGA.

Mr. MWALE says Police officers in Kabwe were not formally notified about the visit of the sixth President in the province so that adequate measures could be put in place for his security.

Mr. MWALE says the sixth Republican President should always notify the Police of his movements for the sake of his security, especially that he is a public figure who may attract public attention.

