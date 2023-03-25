POLICE REFUTE SUGILITE THEFT ALLEGATIONS

Zambia Police Service says it does not have any report of stolen or missing sugilite as alleged by some sections of the media.

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale says the impounded vessel which is reported to have gone missing or stolen while in Kabwe is well secured by the Zambia Police Service together with the said mineral.

The Daily Nation Newspaper published a story on Thursday 23rd March, 2023 suggesting that US$750 million worth of Sugilite had been stolen.

Elsewhere, Care for Nature Zambia Executive Director Nsama Kearns says she expects the relevant authorities involved in the investigation of this case to reveal to the value of sugilte and how the state will dispose it off.

Sugilite is a rare mineral and a gemstone best known for its vibrant pink to purple colors. High-quality specimens are sought after by mineral collectors.

