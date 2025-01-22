Police release Mumbi Phiri after DPP finds “no evidence”

MUMBI PHIRI RELEASED
Police in Kawambwa have released Patriotic Front (PF) Member of the Central Committee, Mumbi Phiri, who was facing alleged aggravated robbery charges.
This follows a decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Gilbert Phiri, to decline prosecution due to lack of evidence.
Earlier, Diamond News spoke to Ms. Phiri’s lawyer, Celestine Mukandila, who confirmed the release of his client.
Diamond TV
THE CHARGE TOWARDS HON MUMBI PHIRI HAS CHANGED FROM AGGREVATED ROBBERY TO CONDUCT LIKELY TO CAUSE A BREACH OF PEACE AND CHARGED K89
Human Rights 1
Hakainde 0.
I think we should have that UN representative permanently stationed in Zambia, until 2026 when we usher in a real proper president.
We are tired of his imingalato.
Vote wisely in 2026.
Ba INDIGO, in your last post you maintained that Mrs. Mumbi Phiri didnot break any law. Why then did she pay ADMISSION OF GUILT FINE?
Idiot talks through his behind so what do you expect???