Police release Mumbi Phiri after DPP finds “no evidence”

MUMBI PHIRI RELEASED



Police in Kawambwa have released Patriotic Front (PF) Member of the Central Committee, Mumbi Phiri, who was facing alleged aggravated robbery charges.





This follows a decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Gilbert Phiri, to decline prosecution due to lack of evidence.





Earlier, Diamond News spoke to Ms. Phiri’s lawyer, Celestine Mukandila, who confirmed the release of his client.



Diamond TV

THE CHARGE TOWARDS HON MUMBI PHIRI HAS CHANGED FROM AGGREVATED ROBBERY TO CONDUCT LIKELY TO CAUSE A BREACH OF PEACE AND CHARGED K89