Kevin Samuels, a self-described “relationship guru” and image consultant, has died at the age of 57. The divisive relationship advice, attractiveness grading system, and comments about Black women made him a popular YouTuber.

Emergency medical crews discovered Kelvin Samuels motionless on the floor of his residence on Thursday morning, according to the Atlanta Police Department Incident Report, and performed C.P.R. on him.

Ms. A (name withheld for privacy reasons), 32, introduced herself and stated she’d met Samuels the night before, “came to his apartment, and spent the night with him.”

Ms. A told police that Samuels began complaining of chest trouble early in the morning and that she “attempted to rescue him but he fell on top of her and she proceeded to call 9-1-1.”

She also revealed that she requested a defibrillator from Samuels’ apartment building’s front desk in order to keep him “responsive until Grady arrives because she is a nurse.” Samuels was brought to Atlanta’s Piedmont Hospital.

His mother, Beverly Samuels-Burch, confirmed her son’s death to NBC News this morning, saying she found out about it on social media. She stated, “That was a terrible thing for social media to put out.” “I was completely unaware. I hadn’t been alerted at all. “All I’m asking is for folks to pray for us.”

The cause of death has yet to be determined by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. Our hearts go out to Kevin Samuels’ family during this terrible time.