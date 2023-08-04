Police Rescue Baby Buried Alive By Her 21-year-old Mother

Police in Malawi have rescued a newborn baby girl who had been buried alive by her 21-year-old mother, Olivia Jonas, in the Lunzu area of Blantyre.

According to Malawian media on Thursday, Malawi24, the Police public relations officer, Sergeant Jonathan Phillipo, claimed the suspect was eight months pregnant when she gave birth to a baby girl at home and buried the infant in a nearby forest without informing anyone.

According to reports, when her husband returned home from work, she told him she had miscarried, and she was taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to police, Jonas claimed to have delivered a dead baby and buried her in a nearby bush after being questioned by nurses who were attending to her.

The suspect led police officials and medical officers from the hospital to the location where she buried the child, and the place was exhumed and it was discovered that the baby was still alive and healthy.

Meanwhile, the suspect, who is expected to answer allegations of hiding a child’s birth, is admitted to the hospital where she is undergoing medical care.