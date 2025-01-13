POLICE RESCUE WOMAN FROM ANGRY MOB AFTER ALLEGEDLY KILLING HER TODDLER



A 26-year-old woman has been detained by police in Lundazi District for allegedly killing her two-week-old baby boy.



Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Robertson Mweemba confirmed that the incident occurred on January 11, 2025, at around 16:00 hours in Kalopa Compound.



According to brief facts of the matter, Florence Banda had been behaving strangely since giving birth to the child, sometimes refusing to breastfeed him.





On Saturday, January 11, 2025, when the child began crying, Florence’s husband, Fabiano Njobvu, advised her to check on the child and breastfeed him.



After Florence went to the bedroom, her husband followed and discovered that she had slept on the child, who was bleeding from the nostrils.





The child was rushed to Lundazi District Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



Florence was subsequently rescued by police from an angry mob that had gathered after learning of the incident.





The police have opened an inquiry file and are awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.



Diamond TV