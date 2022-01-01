POLICE RETRIEVE BODY OF MAN WHO DIED WHILE TRYING TO RESCUE A DUCK

Chongwe ~ Fri, 31 Dec 2021

The body of a 24-year-old man who drowned as he attempted to swim across a dam to rescue a duck that was stuck in a tree beside the dam has been found by Chongwe Fire Brigade and Palabana Police Officers.

Chongwe Municipal Council Cecilia Musonda identified the man as Ian Nzala of Mach-Mach farm in Palabana Area.

Musonda said Nzala has left behind an expecting wife and one child.

She said the incident happened on Tuesday.

“Officers from Chongwe Fire brigade and Palabana police have found the man that went missing after drowning in a dam on Tuesday afternoon,” she said.

“The man, identified as Ian Nzala aged 24 of Mach-Mach farm in Palabana Area drowned on Tuesday afternoon as he made attempts to swim across a dam to rescue a duck that was stuck in a tree beside the dam in the company of his friend identified as John Ngalande.”

Musonda said the family of the deceased have carried the body to Pemba district of Southern Province where he will be put to rest.

“The Chongwe Fire brigade, Palabana police and members of the community joined efforts on Tuesday 28th December, 2021 to find Mr Nzala’s body. The family of Mr Nzala has since carried his body to Pemba district of Southern Province where he will be put to rest,” she said.

“As a local authority, We extend our Condolences to Mr Nzala’s family on this unfortunate incident. We also wish to urge residents of Palabana and other places in Chongwe to take caution as they work near these water sources.”