Police Reveal How Petrol Bombers Torched Cars at Wicknell Chivayo and Kuda Tagwirei’s Businesses

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released more details about a series of petrol bomb attacks targeting vehicles outside the business offices of businessman Kuda Tagwirei, former Reserve Bank Governor John Mangudya, Minister Tinoda Machakaire, and businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

Attacks Occurred in Multiple Locations

In a statement issued on Friday afternoon, National Police Spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that the attacks took place in Harare’s Avondale, Highlands, and Newlands suburbs, as well as in Goromonzi.

According to Commissioner Nyathi, the incidents happened in the early hours of Friday, 28 March, between midnight and 4 AM.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has received reports of petrol instigated burning of moving vehicles at business premises in Avondale, Highlands, Newlands and Goromonzi on 28 March 2025 between 12 midnight and 4 am,” part of the statement reads.

How Petrol Bombers Torched Cars at Chivayo and Tagwirei’s Businesses

Commissioner Nyathi revealed that in all cases, unknown individuals set fire to the vehicles while driving them. They then quickly jumped into getaway cars and fled the scenes.

“This was done by suspects who were driving the vehicles. They quickly jumped onto accompanying vehicles and ran away,” Nyathi explained.

Police Investigates Attacks As City of Harare Confirms Incidents

The police have launched an investigation into the attacks, with further updates expected as the case develops.

Meanwhile, journalist Hopewell Chin’ono shared that the City of Harare acknowledged the incidents but revealed that the fire brigade was never called to respond.

“The City of Harare has confirmed to me that they have heard about the petrol bombing of cars in Harare, but said they were never called to put out any fires,” wrote on X.