Police say Faith is in safe custody

FOLLOWING her detention on Tuesday, journalist Faith Musonda has remained in police custody as law enforcement officers continue investigating her for being in possession of properties believed to be proceeds of crime.

Ms Musonda, who is detained at Richard Kachingwe Police Post in Kabwata Site and Service, is yet to be formally charged and arrested.



While police say she is in safe custody, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), which is handling the case, will issue a comprehensive statement on the matter “at an appropriate time”.



“It might be too early for us to comment on the charge. She is in safe custody, we call it safe custody. There is nothing to worry about,” deputy police

spokesperson Danny Mwale said. -Zambia Daily Mail