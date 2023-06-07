POLICE SAY IT IS NOT THEIR MANDATE TO TAKE A SUSPECT TO COURT IN RESPONSE TO GROWING CALLS TO TAKE DR. CHRIS ZUMANI TO COURT

By Patricia male

The Southern African Center for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes -SACCORD- is appealing to the police to explain the delay to take to court former state house special advisor to the president, Chris Zimba, over 10 days after his arrest.

SACCORD Executive Director Boniface Cheembe says the extended incarceration of Dr. Zimba is concerning as he is just a suspect and has not been found guilty of any crime leveled against him by the courts of law.

Mr. Cheembe is further appealing to the police to take a further step to take Dr. Zimba to court to defend himself as per the laws of Zambia.

He explains that president Hakainde Hichilema has emphasized on the need for law enforcement agencies to undertake thorough investigations before effecting arrests so that people’s human rights are not violated.

Mr. Cheembe however notes that in the case of Dr. Zimba, the length of his stay in custody without being given bond and taken to court is now raising concerns over his rights to justice.

And when contacted, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says it is not the mandate of the police to take a suspect to court but the national prosecution authority and clarified that the charge Dr. Zimba is facing is non-bailable.

Dr. Zimba has been jointly charged and arrested with three others for being in possession of articles for terrorism.

PHOENIX NEWS