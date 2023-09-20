MUMBWA LOOTERS ABANDON STOLEN PROPERTY

Police say looters in Mumbwa have continued to abandon looted items.

Zambia Police Service spokesperson Rae Hamoonga revealed that in the last 24 hours police have recovered 13 bags of cement that had been abandoned along with 7500 litres water tank, a lawn mower and two carpets.

Also found abandoned are a toilet pan, window frames and three falls doors

Last week, the district was plunged in violent chaos in which two businessmen were killed by mobs on suspicion of being ritual killers.