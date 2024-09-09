POLICE say the Gen-Z detainees have not been released on police bond because credible sureties have not yet come forward to sign bonds.



Some stakeholders have condemned the continued detention of two youths and former Kafue Mayor, Thomas Zulu, who have been held for over 10 days without being granted police bond.



However, police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga clarified that the police have not denied the suspects bond, adding that they have not been released on police bond because credible sureties have not yet come forward to sign for them.



He said the law requires that sureties must meet certain legal criteria for a bond to be granted.



“This standard process is followed to ensure compliance with legal procedures and to guarantee the suspects’ adherence to court appearances. We urge the public to disregard any misinformation claiming that the suspects have been denied their legal rights. The Zambia Police Service remains committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that all processes are conducted in a transparent and lawful manner,” he said.



Mr Hamoonga said the three were arrested near the Freedom Statue in Lusaka while displaying a placard with seditious messages.



He identified the suspects as Jayson Mwanza, 28, a second-year Political Science student at Information and Communication University in Lusaka; Thomas Zulu, 53, a businessman of Lusaka and Chanda Chikwanka, 30, Head of the Department of Social Media and Research at the Youth Alliance for Leadership and Development.



“The Zambia Police Service would like to clarify that the suspects were duly charged and arrested on August 30, 2024, for the following offences, one count of Seditious Practices and one count of Unlawful Assembly,” Mr. Hamoonga said.



He added that, as required by law, the case docket was processed and referred to the police legal department for review as part of the procedural requirements, and is currently awaiting the Director of Public Prosecutions’ (DPP) consent.



Mr Hamoonga said the suspects are scheduled to appear in court in due course.



News Source: Mwebantu