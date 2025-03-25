POLICE SAY THEY PICKED NAKACINDA TO IMPOUND HIS VEHICLE



The Zambia Police have released Patriotic Front Secretary who they picked from Lusaka Magistrate Complex.



Police now say they are investigating Nakacinda’s vehicle and have since impounded the car.



CLARIFICATION ON CLAIMS REGARDING MR. RAPHAEL MANGANI NAKACHINDA





March 24,2025-The Zambia Police Service wishes to dispel false reports circulating on social media, particularly on the Facebook page Smart Eagles, which alleges that “PF/Tonse Alliance Secretary General Hon. Raphael Mangani Nakachinda has been picked by the police and taken to an unknown location.”





Contrary to this assertion, Mr. Nakachinda has not been arrested. However, the Police have seized a Toyota Land Cruiser, registration number BAR 3733, which is a subject of ongoing investigations. In accordance with due process, Mr. Nakachinda has been served with a seizure notice and requested to provide documentation relating to the said motor vehicle.





We urge members of the public and media houses to verify information before dissemination to avoid misleading the public. The Zambia Police Service remains committed to transparency and upholding the rule of law in all its operations.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER