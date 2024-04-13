Police surround Matanda Stadium where UKA is scheduled to undertake a mass rally today

POLICE SEAL-OFF MATANDA GROUNDS IN KAFUE
Kafue-13th April 2024
Officers from the Zambia Police have surrounded Matanda Grounds in Kafue after responding to the information that member parties of the United Kwacha Alliance will hold a Virtual Rally.
A check on the grounds in Kafue found police codoning off the area.
UKA member parties have insisted directives to cancel the public rally are outside the law and the conduct of Inspector General of Police Graphael Musamba to suspend civil and political rights on the pretext of security reasons, was perpetrating lawlessness.
Further, the Public Order Act requires convenors to merely deposit a Notice and not seek permission from the Police.
Alliance partners will address a virtual rally today beginning at 13;00hrs.
