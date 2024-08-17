POLICE SEIZE 29.9KG OF GOLD AND $200,000 HIDDEN IN THE DOOR PANELS OF A TOYOTA LAND CRUISER



POLICE have recovered 29.9 kilograms of gold and USD 200,000 from a Chinese couple based in Harare, Zimbabwe.



The gold, confirmed by experts from the Ministry of Mines, and the money, authenticated by officials from the Bank of Zambia, were found concealed within the door panels of the vehicle.



The recovery follows an operation dubbed ‘Kutwa,’ aimed at combating Transnational Organized Crime (TOC) in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.



Inspector General of Police Graphel Musamba said in a statement that the successful recovery was based on credible intelligence received on August 12, 2024, indicating that a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado with a Zimbabwean number plate was suspected of transporting precious stones.



He said acting swiftly on the information, police impounded the vehicle, driven by Zhao Changson, aged 58, and accompanied by Zhao Yanjing, aged 46, both Chinese nationals.



“A thorough search of the vehicle was conducted on August 13, 2024, by a joint team of police officers from Police Headquarters and Lusaka Division. The search led to the discovery of 29.9 kilograms of gold and USD 200,000 in cash, concealed within the door panels of the vehicle,” Mr Musamba said.



He said when the suspects were interviewed, they denied any knowledge of the recovered items, with Ms Zhao Yanjing claiming that she had purchased the vehicle less than two weeks ago and was unaware of the hidden contraband.



The IG said further investigations revealed that the suspects are Chinese nationals residing in Harare, Zimbabwe, where they are engaged in the business of selling fencing wire.



He said the couple stated that they were in Zambia to visit an unnamed friend.



“The gold and money have been securely stored as exhibits as investigations continue,” Mr Musamba said.



Mwebantu