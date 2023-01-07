POLICE SHOT DEAD ONE MAN FOR ATTEMPTING TO STEAL ZESCO MATERIALS

A 27-year-old man of Kafue has been shot dead by Zambia National Service (ZNS) officers who were manning the ZESCO switch yard in Kafue district after he attempted to steal the support for the isolator.

The deceased was accompanied by Ignitious Simfukwe 25 who escaped with a gunshot wound, but was later apprehended.

Police also apprehended a 12-year-old juvenile who is also one of the suspects in the crime.

Zambia police deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale says the incident occurred on Thursday at around 01:00 hours at the ZESCO Kafue west switch yard.

He says Police received information from members of public On Thursday that they had seen one person with gunshot wounds who they identified as Simfukwe of unknown house number in Soloboni compound of Kafue.

He says Police then rushed to his house where he was apprehended from.

Mwale says the suspect, during interrogations revealed that he was with his friends during the attempted theft at ZESCO Kafue west switch yard premises.