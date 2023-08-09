Police slap M’membe with another charge

POLICE have given Socailist Party president Dr Fred M’membe an additional offence of Communication of certain Information, a charge that falls under Section 4 Subsection 4 of the State Security Act Chapter 111 of the laws of Zambia.

Yesterday, police detained the 64-year old veteran journalist on a charge of criminal libel and held him at Woodlands Police Station overnight.

Dr M’membe’s detention turned Woodlands Police Station into a hive of activity with scores of singing supporter camping out outside the station while opposition party figures trooped in and out to visit the bald-headed socialist.

This afternoon, Zambia Police Service spokesperson Rae Hamoonga announced in a statement that police had formally charged Dr M’membe with the offence of Communication of certain Information, a charge that falls under Section 4 Subsection 4 of the State Security Act Chapter 111 of the laws of Zambia.

According to the statement, the sequence of events leading to this additional charge began when Dr M’membe and other unnamed individuals who received classified information indicating changes in the chairpersonship of the Central Joint Operations Committee.

This information was then posted on Dr M’membe’s Facebook page, “Fred M’membe,” on July 21, 2023.

Hamoonga said such kind of information on a public platform constitutes a breach of the State Security Act.

“Dr. Fred M’membe, along with other unknown individuals, stands accused of contravening the State Security Act Chapter 111 of the laws of Zambia through the communication of classified information,” stated Hamoonga.

Meanwhile PF Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa and his Chiengi counterpart Given Katuta earlier presented themselves as surety for Socialist Party President Dr. Fred M’membe who is still detained at Woodlands Police station.

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba