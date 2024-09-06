Police spokesperson threatens legal action over false domestic violence allegations



RAE Hamoonga, the police spokesperson, has issued a stern warning to those spreading false allegations of domestic violence against him.



According to some publications on social media, Hamoonga was accused of beating up his wife.



But In a statement released today, Hamoonga categorically denied the claims, stating that he is not married or engaged to the woman named Dinah Musamba.



“It is deeply concerning to see my name and image being attached to such defamatory stories without any basis in truth,” Hamoonga said.



“These baseless claims have caused distress not only to me but also to my family, and I consider them a deliberate attack on my reputation.”



Hamoonga said he sought for legal counsel to take appropriate legal steps to hold the perpetrators accountable while urging the public to disregard the false claims and refrain from sharing or engaging with them.



‘I have engaged my lawyers to explore all available avenues for addressing this defamatory content and will not hesitate to pursue legal action against those responsible for spreading this false narrative,” wrote Hamoonga.



The government also issued a statement to clarify the situation, confirming that the police officer arrested in connection with a domestic violence incident is Ray Moonga, not Rae Hamoonga.



Permanent Secretary for Information and Media Thabo Kawana cautioned the public against spreading unverified information and urged citizens to rely on credible sources.



By Moses Makwaya



Kalemba September 6, 2024