POLICE STATEMENT ON EMMANUEL JAY JAY BANDA

POLICE STATEMENT ON EMMANUEL JJ BANDA

ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLE – TWIN PALM POLICE STATION

May 25,2024 -Today May 25, 2024, at 0330 hours, Twin Palm Police Station received a report from a concerned member of the public,of Meanwood Ibex, regarding an abandoned motor vehicle who contacted the station via phone.

The reported vehicle is a white Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number BAX 3974ZM without the front plate.The vehicle was discovered parked by the roadside 2.6 Km away from the police station on the West with its engine running,doors not locked, lights on and the right side of the windscreen shattered.Inside the vehicle, officers only found two phones and a written note stating, “DEAR ZAMBIANS AM VERY SORRY PLEASE FORGIVE ME AND STAY BLESSED HON JAY BANDA MP.”

At the scene, the surrounding area was searched and no one was found.The motor vehicle has been transported to Twin Palm Police Station for further investigation.

Twin Palm Police Station is actively investigating this matter. Preliminary investigations have revealed that Honorable Jay Banda left the ibex home yesterday May 24,2024 at 21:30 hours stating that he was going for a meeting.Later on at 22:27 hours he arrived at the home of his wife in Kamwala South near the yellow shop and later left at 01:00 hours this morning back to the other wife’s home in ibex hill in order to prepare for departure to Petauke for a wedding.However the ibex hill wife confirmed that Honourable Jay Banda did not reach the residence.

We urge anyone with information related to this incident to come forward and assist with our inquiries.An inquiry file has been opened.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER