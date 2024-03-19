POLICE STATEMENT ON THE ARREST OF KITWE’S CHINESE NATIONAL WHO SPAT IN BARBER SHOP

March 18,2024

As Zambia Police Service, We wish to inform the public of an incident of conduct likely to cause a breach of peace reported on March 17, 2024. The incident occurred between 12:30 hours and 14:00 hours at Mr. Wang’s I Do Barbershop, located at ECL Shopping Mall in Kitwe.

Kitwe Central Police Station received a report from Mr. Warren Hanyama, whose residential address was not disclosed, and who serves as the UPND Copperbelt Youth Chairman. Mr. Hanyama reported an altercation involving a Chinese national, Mr. Wang Haijun, aged 38, residing at Plot 1-2 Shaft along Kalulushi Sabina Rd, Chambishi.

The complaint alleged that Mr. Wang Haijun engaged in inappropriate behaviour within the barbershop premises by spitting in public and disregarding advice against such actions. Witnesses corroborated the account, stating that Mr. Wang exhibited this behaviour after smoking a cigarette, prompting intervention from other customers.

Subsequently, Mr. Wang was taken to Kitwe Central Police Station, where he was charged for conduct, likely to cause a breach of peace. He was detained for the offence and later released upon payment of an Admission of Guilty fine.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER