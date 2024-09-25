POLICE STILL CARRYING OUT INVESTIGATIONS ON THE FAILED INDO BANK ROBBERY-MWEEMBA.



Eastern Province Police Commanding officer ROBERTSON MWEEMBA says amongst the suspects who attempted to rob Indo Bank in Lundazi district is a police officer who works at Lundazi police station.



Mr.MWEEMBA tells Chikaya news in an interview that police are currently carrying out investigations into the matter and the said police officer is still in custody helping with investigations.



The Police chief who couldn’t not disclose the name of a police officer who is suspected to have been involved in the attempted robbery of the bank, says investigations are still underway.



He says the public will be informed about the name of police officer when all the investigations are concluded.



Mr.MWEEMBA has appealed to the public to be warry of people who they properly do not know and report to police.