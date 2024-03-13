Police still working on Shikapwasha murder case

Police Deputy Spokesperson, Danny Mwale, has revealed that the police are diligently working on the docket of the case involving the murder of former Information Minister Ronnie Shikapwasha before the suspect can be brought to court.

Mwale stated that the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had made observations on the docket previously submitted.

The suspect in the matter, Jane Lusengo, who is General Shikapwasha’s widow, was arrested and charged with murder just two days after the death of her husband on January 15, 2024.

Mrs. Shikapwasha has been remanded in custody on allegations of causing the death of her husband by shooting him with a double-barrel shotgun at their home in Lusaka’s Ibex Hill area.

It is alleged that Jane Lusengo on January 14,2024 between 17:00 and 18:00 hours at plot number 477 in Ibex Hill in Lusaka district of the Lusaka Province of the Republic of Zambia whilst acting alone, caused the death of Lieutenant General Ronald Shikapwasha Retired using a double barrel short gun, serial number 168462 by shooting the deceased in the abdomen causing him to sustain a gunshot wound on the left side of the abdomen resulting to his death on January 15, 2024 at 21:40 hours at Maina Soko Military Hospital.