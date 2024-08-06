Police Summon Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba
The Zambia Police has summoned Patriotic Front Chairperson of Information and Publicity. Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba and his deputy, Ms. Nakiwe Simpungwe.
The two are expected to appear before Service HQs, room 229 at 10;00hrs on Tuesday, 6th August 2024.
WHY DO THEY CALL HIM AMBASSADOR????
Ala naine cilampesha amano. An alarmist ambassador for that matter
My thoughts too as if he is the first and last. Is being Ambassador academically achieved or is just appointment?
As it were, a these pf’s are touchie about this s ambassador title only belongs to this bwamba. Not so long ago, Mr Leslie Mbulo was referred to as Ambassador and they were up in arms demanding that he shouldn’t be referred to like that! For these pf’s only two former ambassadors only this bwamba and mwikita can be referred to as such????