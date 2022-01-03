POLICE SUMMON COMPANY RUNNING FISHING RIG AS PART OF INVESTIGATIONS IN CASE OF 6 SDA YOUTHS THAT DROWNED

Police have summoned the Coxswain of the fishing rig as part of the investigations in a case in which six SDA youths drowned in Siavonga

Six members of Lusaka Conference of the Seventh Day Adventist Church drowned in Siavonga on Lake Kariba near a named guest house guest on 1st January,2022 at around 18:00 hours .

Yesterday five bodies were retrieved and identified as those of: M/Goodson Hamaila aged 23, M/Rodwell Chileshe aged 25 ,M/Ronald Libuku aged 23, M/Zebron Shikambo aged 18 years all are of John Laing Compound in Lusaka and M/Niza Muchiliba aged 18 of Kanyama Compound Lusaka. Meanwhile the sixth body for M/Allan Mwaanga of Kanyama was retrieved today by a combined team of Zambia Police, Army Marine and Fire brigade officers around 12;00 hours.

Brief facts of the incident are that the victims are members of the Seventh- Day Adventist Church who had gone for a Youth Alive Camp meeting in Siavonga on 26th December, 2021 and had been in the area since then.

Then on the 1st January, 2022 at around 14:30 hours it is alleged that the victims sneaked out of the camp and went on a fishing rig that was packed near the shore of the Lake and at the time the Coxswain move it into the lake, the victims started to jump into the water and tried to swim for safety but sadly failed to make it to the shore and drowned.

Police visited the scene of the incident and with the help of the community managed to retrieve five bodies which were later deposited at Chirundu Mission Hospital Mortuary.

Further Police have summoned the Coxswain of the fishing rig and investigations are ongoing.

RAE HAMOONGA

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE

SPOKESPERSON.