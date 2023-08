POLICE SUMMON DR. FRED M’MEMBE, AGAIN

He Writes:

Mr Hakainde Hichilema through the Zambia Police Service, has once again summoned me for an interrogation at Ibex Hill Police station on Tuesday next week at 10:00hrs.

As the Bembas say “Nga mwatampa ukusumwa ku nshimu, ninshi mwaishiba ati, ubuchi buli mupepi”.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party