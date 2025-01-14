POLICE SUMMON HON. BINWELL MPUNDU



I have just been called by the assistant Director (A Mr Chikuwa) at fraud and CYBER CRIMES section at Police headquarters in Lusaka in relation to a statement I made over the attack on Mr Sean Tembo who was attacked at the police station in front of officer YUYI by UPND cadres led by Trevor Mwinde.





It must be noted that self defence is provided for in our Laws and the law dictates that the force you use in self defence must be equal to the force used by the aggressor.As a law abiding citizen I will make myself available tommorow to learn what the police have made out of this issue.





BINWELL MPUNDU

NKANA MP

UMWINA NKANA